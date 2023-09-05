Sun vs. Sparks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 5
A pair of the WNBA's best players will be going head to head when DeWanna Bonner (17.7 points per game, 13th in league) and the Connecticut Sun (25-12) welcome in Nneka Ogwumike (19.1, sixth) and the Los Angeles Sparks (16-21) on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Twitter and NBCS-BOS.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Sparks matchup in this article.
Sun vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Twitter and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Sun vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Sparks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-7.5)
|156.5
|-350
|+275
|PointsBet
|Sun (-7.5)
|156.5
|-325
|+230
Sun vs. Sparks Betting Trends
- The Sun are 19-17-0 ATS this season.
- The Sparks are 19-13-0 ATS this year.
- Connecticut has covered the spread four times this season (4-9 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
- Los Angeles has been an underdog by 7.5 points or more seven times this year, and covered the spread in four of those contests.
- Sun games have hit the over 20 out of 36 times this season.
- So far this season, 14 out of the Sparks' 37 games with an over/under have hit the over.
