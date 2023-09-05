The Tampa Bay Rays (83-55) will lean on Yandy Diaz when they host Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (72-66) at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, September 5. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Red Sox (+135). The contest's total is listed at 8 runs.

Red Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (13-8, 3.40 ERA) vs Kutter Crawford - BOS (6-7, 3.99 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 111 times and won 72, or 64.9%, of those games.

The Rays have a record of 44-17 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (72.1% winning percentage).

Tampa Bay has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 69 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (52.2%) in those contests.

The Red Sox have a mark of 7-3 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 8-1-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) Rafael Devers - 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+170) Luis Urías 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+275) Connor Wong 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+310) Triston Casas 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 4th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

