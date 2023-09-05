Adam Duvall and the Boston Red Sox take the field on Tuesday at Tropicana Field against Zach Eflin, who is starting for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 15th in Major League Baseball with 165 home runs.

Fueled by 483 extra-base hits, Boston ranks sixth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking seventh with 690 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.

Boston strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.52 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.346 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (6-7) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in 2 2/3 innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

He has earned a quality start two times in 18 starts this season.

In 18 starts this season, Crawford has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of four innings per appearance.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Astros L 7-4 Home Kutter Crawford Framber Valdez 9/1/2023 Royals L 13-2 Away James Paxton Jordan Lyles 9/2/2023 Royals W 9-5 Away Tanner Houck Alec Marsh 9/3/2023 Royals W 7-3 Away Chris Sale Taylor Clarke 9/4/2023 Rays W 7-3 Away Brayan Bello Aaron Civale 9/5/2023 Rays - Away Kutter Crawford Zach Eflin 9/6/2023 Rays - Away James Paxton Tyler Glasnow 9/8/2023 Orioles - Home Tanner Houck Cole Irvin 9/9/2023 Orioles - Home Chris Sale Kyle Bradish 9/10/2023 Orioles - Home Brayan Bello Jack Flaherty 9/11/2023 Yankees - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.