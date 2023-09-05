How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 5
Adam Duvall and the Boston Red Sox take the field on Tuesday at Tropicana Field against Zach Eflin, who is starting for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Red Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 15th in Major League Baseball with 165 home runs.
- Fueled by 483 extra-base hits, Boston ranks sixth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox's .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
- Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking seventh with 690 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.
- The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.
- Boston strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.
- Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.52 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Red Sox rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.346 WHIP this season.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (6-7) to the mound for his 19th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in 2 2/3 innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Wednesday.
- He has earned a quality start two times in 18 starts this season.
- In 18 starts this season, Crawford has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of four innings per appearance.
- In 26 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/30/2023
|Astros
|L 7-4
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Framber Valdez
|9/1/2023
|Royals
|L 13-2
|Away
|James Paxton
|Jordan Lyles
|9/2/2023
|Royals
|W 9-5
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Alec Marsh
|9/3/2023
|Royals
|W 7-3
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Taylor Clarke
|9/4/2023
|Rays
|W 7-3
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Aaron Civale
|9/5/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Zach Eflin
|9/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Cole Irvin
|9/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Kyle Bradish
|9/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Jack Flaherty
|9/11/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|-
|-
