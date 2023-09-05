Tuesday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (83-55) and the Boston Red Sox (72-66) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays taking home the win. Game time is at 6:40 PM on September 5.

The Rays will call on Zach Eflin (13-8) against the Red Sox and Kutter Crawford (6-7).

Red Sox vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Red Sox vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total eight times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have won in 36, or 52.2%, of the 69 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Boston has a mark of 7-3 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Boston scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (690 total, five per game).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.52 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule