The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 133 hits, which is tops among Boston hitters this season, while batting .267 with 60 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 58th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Devers has reached base via a hit in 82 games this year (of 130 played), and had multiple hits in 41 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 19.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has driven home a run in 55 games this season (42.3%), including more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

He has scored in 60 games this year (46.2%), including 17 multi-run games (13.1%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 64 .271 AVG .262 .348 OBP .335 .470 SLG .536 28 XBH 32 11 HR 18 43 RBI 48 43/25 K/BB 65/24 1 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings