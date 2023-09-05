The New England Patriots right now have +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +800

+800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New England Betting Insights

New England put together a 7-8-1 ATS record last year.

The Patriots and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

New England averaged 314.6 yards per game offensively last season (26th in ), and it surrendered 322 yards per game (eighth) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Patriots put up a 4-4 record at home and were 4-5 on the road last season.

New England won once as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.

In the AFC East the Patriots were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Patriots Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

Stevenson also had 69 catches for 421 yards and one TD.

Mac Jones threw for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games.

On the ground, Jones scored one touchdown and accumulated 102 yards.

On the ground for the Cowboys a season ago, Ezekiel Elliott scored 12 touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 876 yards (58.4 per game).

In the passing game with the Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster scored three TDs, catching 78 balls for 933 yards (58.3 per game).

Matthew Judon delivered 60 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 16 games last year.

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +800 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2500 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1800 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1500 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +900 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2500 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +15000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2500 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +6600 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +4500 17 December 31 @ Bills - +900 18 January 7 Jets - +1800

