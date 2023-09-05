The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner (.417 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has 27 doubles, 22 home runs and 47 walks while batting .284.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 17th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

In 70.4% of his 125 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 41 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 21 games this year (16.8%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his plate appearances.

Turner has an RBI in 58 of 125 games this season, with multiple RBI in 22 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 64 times this season (51.2%), including 15 games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 62 .306 AVG .259 .363 OBP .349 .496 SLG .461 25 XBH 24 11 HR 11 43 RBI 46 38/18 K/BB 48/29 1 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings