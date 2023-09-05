On Tuesday, Connor Wong (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Explore More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .252 with 25 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.

In 57 of 99 games this season (57.6%) Wong has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (15.2%).

He has homered in seven games this year (7.1%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Wong has driven home a run in 23 games this year (23.2%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 40.4% of his games this year (40 of 99), he has scored, and in nine of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 49 .278 AVG .224 .333 OBP .275 .438 SLG .385 15 XBH 19 5 HR 3 19 RBI 14 51/11 K/BB 60/10 5 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings