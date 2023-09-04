The Tampa Bay Rays (83-54) host the Boston Red Sox (71-66) in AL East action, at 4:10 PM ET on Monday.

The probable pitchers are Aaron Civale (7-3) for the Rays and Brayan Bello (10-8) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Civale - TB (7-3, 2.64 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (10-8, 3.57 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

The Red Sox will send Bello (10-8) to make his 24th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.57 ERA and 106 strikeouts over 131 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.57, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .260 against him.

Bello has 13 quality starts under his belt this season.

Bello enters this matchup with 17 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He given up one or more earned runs in each of his outings in 2023.

Brayan Bello vs. Rays

The opposing Rays offense has a collective .261 batting average, and is eighth in the league with 1209 total hits and fourth in MLB action with 732 runs scored. They have the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.446) and are third in all of MLB with 198 home runs.

Bello has a 4.5 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP against the Rays this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .240 batting average over one appearance.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

Civale (7-3) will take the mound for the Rays, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the Miami Marlins.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with a 2.64 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .233.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Civale has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Aaron Civale vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox rank seventh in MLB with 683 runs scored this season. They have a .264 batting average this campaign with 163 home runs (15th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Red Sox one time this season, allowing them to go 4-for-21 with a double, a home run and two RBI in 5 2/3 innings.

