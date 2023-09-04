Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Rays on September 4, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Yandy Diaz, Justin Turner and others are listed when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field on Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Turner Stats
- Turner has 27 doubles, 22 home runs, 45 walks and 89 RBI (135 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.
- He has a .285/.355/.481 slash line so far this year.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Sep. 3
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Sep. 2
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Sep. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 133 hits with 31 doubles, 29 home runs, 47 walks and 91 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .268/.341/.506 so far this year.
- Devers has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with three doubles and three RBI.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Sep. 3
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Royals
|Sep. 2
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Royals
|Sep. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Aaron Civale Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Civale Stats
- The Rays will send Aaron Civale (7-3) to the mound for his 19th start this season.
- He has earned a quality start seven times in 18 starts this season.
- Civale has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.
Civale Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Marlins
|Aug. 29
|5.0
|7
|2
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 23
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|9
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 16
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|5
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 11
|5.0
|7
|2
|2
|2
|1
|at Tigers
|Aug. 5
|4.1
|9
|3
|3
|4
|0
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Diaz Stats
- Diaz has 28 doubles, 18 home runs, 52 walks and 67 RBI (146 total hits).
- He has a .322/.398/.502 slash line on the season.
- Diaz will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Guardians
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Sep. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Guardians
|Sep. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Marlins
|Aug. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
Randy Arozarena Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Arozarena Stats
- Randy Arozarena has 15 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 69 walks and 79 RBI (125 total hits). He's also stolen 20 bases.
- He has a slash line of .262/.372/.434 on the season.
- Arozarena brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .270 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and seven RBI.
Arozarena Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Sep. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|at Marlins
|Aug. 29
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
