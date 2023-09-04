Monday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (83-54) and Boston Red Sox (71-66) squaring off at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on September 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Aaron Civale (7-3) to the mound, while Brayan Bello (10-8) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream

Red Sox vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-3.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Boston and its foes are 8-1-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Red Sox games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 68 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (51.5%) in those games.

Boston has a mark of 23-12 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Boston is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging five runs per game (683 total).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule