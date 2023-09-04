The New England Patriots at the moment have the 19th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +6600.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +800

+800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New England Betting Insights

New England put together a 7-8-1 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Patriots games.

New England ranked 26th in total offense (314.6 yards per game) and eighth in total defense (322 yards allowed per game) last season.

Last season the Patriots were 4-4 at home and 4-5 away.

New England won one game as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.

The Patriots were 3-3 in the AFC East and 6-6 in the AFC as a whole.

Patriots Impact Players

On the ground, Rhamondre Stevenson had five touchdowns and 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) last year.

In addition, Stevenson had 69 receptions for 421 yards and one touchdown.

In 14 games, Mac Jones threw for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

In addition, Jones ran for 102 yards and one TD.

On the ground with the Cowboys a season ago, Ezekiel Elliott scored 12 touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 876 yards (58.4 per game).

In the passing game with the Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster scored three TDs, hauling in 78 balls for 933 yards (58.3 per game).

In 16 games last year, Matthew Judon delivered 15.5 sacks to go with 14.0 TFL and 60 tackles.

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +800 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2500 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1800 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1500 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +900 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2500 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +15000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2500 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +6600 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +4500 17 December 31 @ Bills - +900 18 January 7 Jets - +1800

Odds are current as of September 4 at 5:22 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.