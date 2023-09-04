Top Player Prop Bets for Orioles vs. Angels on September 4, 2023
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Oddsmakers have set player props for Adley Rutschman, Shohei Ohtani and others when the Baltimore Orioles visit the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Monday at 9:38 PM ET.
Orioles vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Rutschman Stats
- Rutschman has put up 138 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 73 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .274/.366/.425 so far this season.
- Rutschman will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 2
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 30
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 29
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
Anthony Santander Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Santander Stats
- Anthony Santander has 33 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs, 49 walks and 79 RBI (125 total hits). He has stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .256/.327/.487 so far this year.
- Santander brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI.
Santander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 29
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|4
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 26 doubles, eight triples, 44 home runs, 91 walks and 95 RBI (151 total hits). He has swiped 20 bases.
- He's slashed .304/.412/.654 on the season.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|Sep. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Athletics
|Sep. 2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Sep. 1
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 29
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
Luis Rengifo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Rengifo Stats
- Luis Rengifo has 14 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 41 walks and 49 RBI (99 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He's slashing .260/.338/.436 so far this year.
- Rengifo takes an 11-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is batting .436 with a double, four home runs, four walks and 11 RBI.
Rengifo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|Sep. 3
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Athletics
|Sep. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Athletics
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 29
|3-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|9
|0
