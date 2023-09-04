On Monday, Connor Wong (hitting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .252 with 25 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.

Wong has had a hit in 57 of 99 games this year (57.6%), including multiple hits 15 times (15.2%).

Looking at the 99 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (7.1%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Wong has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (23.2%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (9.1%).

He has scored in 40 games this year (40.4%), including nine multi-run games (9.1%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 49 .278 AVG .224 .333 OBP .275 .438 SLG .385 15 XBH 19 5 HR 3 19 RBI 14 51/11 K/BB 60/10 5 SB 1

