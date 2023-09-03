The Boston Red Sox (70-66) will look to Rafael Devers when they visit Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (42-95) at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, September 3. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +180. A 9.5-run over/under has been set for this game.

Red Sox vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale - BOS (5-3, 4.75 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-13, 4.98 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 61 times and won 32, or 52.5%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Red Sox have a record of 5-3 (62.5%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total nine times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been victorious in 37, or 31.1%, of the 119 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Royals have won seven of 24 games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +50000 18th 4th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

