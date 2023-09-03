Sunday's game at Kauffman Stadium has the Boston Red Sox (70-66) taking on the Kansas City Royals (42-95) at 2:10 PM ET (on September 3). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Red Sox, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Chris Sale (5-3) for the Red Sox and Zack Greinke (1-13) for the Royals.

Red Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Red Sox have a record of 1-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 9-1-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 32, or 52.5%, of those games.

This season Boston has won five of its eight games when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 676 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).

