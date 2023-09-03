How to Watch NWSL: Soccer Streaming Live - Sunday, September 3
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Chicago Red Stars versus Washington Spirit is a game to catch on a Sunday NWSL slate that features a lot of competitive contests.
We've got what you need regarding how to watch today's NWSL action right here. Check out the links below.
NWSL Streaming Live Today
Watch Washington Spirit vs Chicago Red Stars
Chicago Red Stars (2-2-5) is on the road to face Washington Spirit (3-6-3) at Audi Field in Washington.
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch OL Reign vs Orlando Pride
Orlando Pride (4-1-5) journeys to take on OL Reign (2-1-1) at Lumen Field in Seattle.
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch San Diego Wave FC vs Houston Dash
Houston Dash (0-2-1) travels to match up with San Diego Wave FC (5-2-4) at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
