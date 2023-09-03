On Sunday, Alex Verdugo (.653 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Taylor Clarke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double and a triple) against the Royals.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Taylor Clarke

Taylor Clarke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is hitting .278 with 34 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 42 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.

Verdugo has reached base via a hit in 82 games this year (of 121 played), and had multiple hits in 38 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10.7% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 60 games this season (49.6%), including 14 multi-run games (11.6%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 59 .291 AVG .264 .355 OBP .326 .478 SLG .421 30 XBH 22 7 HR 6 27 RBI 26 37/21 K/BB 41/21 2 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings