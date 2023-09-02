When the Washington Huskies match up with the Boise State Broncos at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 2, our computer model predicts the Huskies will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Washington vs. Boise State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Boise State (+14) Toss Up (58.5) Washington 35, Boise State 23

Washington Betting Info (2022)

The Huskies have an 85.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Huskies won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

As 14-point or greater favorites last season, Washington went 4-1.

The Huskies and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 13 times last season.

The over/under in this matchup is 58.5 points, 2.8 fewer than the average total in last season's Washington contests.

Boise State Betting Info (2022)

The Broncos have a 19.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Broncos went 6-7-1 ATS last season.

The Broncos and their opponent combined to go over the point total seven out of 14 times last year.

The over/under for this game is 9.5 points higher than the average scoring total for Boise State games last season (49).

Huskies vs. Broncos 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Washington 39.7 25.8 43.3 20.4 37.2 34.6 Boise State 29.5 19.5 16 28 23 18.2

