Triston Casas vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Triston Casas and his .487 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (122 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Kansas City Royals and Alec Marsh on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas leads Boston with an OBP of .365 this season while batting .262 with 62 walks and 58 runs scored.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
- Casas will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 with one homer in his last games.
- Casas has picked up a hit in 71 of 119 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.
- In 20 games this year, he has gone deep (16.8%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 29.4% of his games this year, Casas has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (13.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 50 times this year (42.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|59
|.285
|AVG
|.241
|.410
|OBP
|.320
|.511
|SLG
|.462
|22
|XBH
|20
|9
|HR
|12
|27
|RBI
|26
|49/40
|K/BB
|64/22
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.15 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (176 total, 1.3 per game).
- Marsh (0-7) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.47 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 5.47 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .262 to his opponents.
