Trevor Story vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Trevor Story -- hitting .171 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the mound, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story is batting .184 with five doubles, a home run and four walks.
- In 42.1% of his 19 games this season, Story has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Story has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (21.1%), including one multi-run game.
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.256
|AVG
|.108
|.293
|OBP
|.154
|.436
|SLG
|.135
|5
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|14/2
|K/BB
|14/2
|4
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.15 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (176 total, 1.3 per game).
- Marsh (0-7) takes the mound for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.47 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 5.47 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .262 to opposing batters.
