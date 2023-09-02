Trevor Story -- hitting .171 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the mound, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Story? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story is batting .184 with five doubles, a home run and four walks.

In 42.1% of his 19 games this season, Story has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has homered in one game this season.

Story has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least once four times this season (21.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .256 AVG .108 .293 OBP .154 .436 SLG .135 5 XBH 1 1 HR 0 2 RBI 1 14/2 K/BB 14/2 4 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings