Reese McGuire vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Reese McGuire (.448 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire has 12 doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .293.
- McGuire has recorded a hit in 30 of 55 games this season (54.5%), including 11 multi-hit games (20.0%).
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- In 21.8% of his games this year, McGuire has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (5.5%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored a run in 10 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|.325
|AVG
|.254
|.341
|OBP
|.320
|.425
|SLG
|.358
|8
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|7
|19/2
|K/BB
|23/7
|0
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.15 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (176 total, 1.3 per game).
- Marsh makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 0-7 with a 5.47 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 49 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 5.47 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .262 to his opponents.
