When the Boston Red Sox (69-66) and Kansas City Royals (42-94) meet at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, September 2, Tanner Houck will get the ball for the Red Sox, while the Royals will send Alec Marsh to the mound. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +150. A 10.5-run over/under has been set in the game.

Red Sox vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Houck - BOS (3-8, 4.93 ERA) vs Marsh - KC (0-7, 5.47 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 60 times this season and won 31, or 51.7%, of those games.

The Red Sox have gone 7-7 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

Boston has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox did not win a game as the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games in three tries.

Over its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total nine times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been victorious in 37, or 31.4%, of the 118 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have been victorious 13 times in 55 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adam Duvall 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+125) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Trevor Story 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+135) Justin Turner 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+140)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 18th 4th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

