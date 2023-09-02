The Boston Red Sox and Adam Duvall ready for the second of a three-game series against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium.

Red Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 15th in MLB action with 160 total home runs.

Boston ranks sixth in baseball, slugging .437.

The Red Sox are third in MLB with a .264 batting average.

Boston is the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (667 total).

The Red Sox rank fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Red Sox strike out 8.1 times per game to rank ninth in MLB.

Boston's pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston's 4.54 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.351).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Tanner Houck (3-8 with a 4.93 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went four innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

Houck is looking to record his fourth quality start of the year.

Houck has put together 11 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

So far he has allowed one or more earned runs in each of his appearances.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Dodgers L 7-4 Home Tanner Houck Caleb Ferguson 8/28/2023 Astros L 13-5 Home Chris Sale Cristian Javier 8/29/2023 Astros L 6-2 Home Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/30/2023 Astros L 7-4 Home Kutter Crawford Framber Valdez 9/1/2023 Royals L 13-2 Away James Paxton Jordan Lyles 9/2/2023 Royals - Away Tanner Houck Alec Marsh 9/3/2023 Royals - Away Chris Sale Zack Greinke 9/4/2023 Rays - Away Brayan Bello Aaron Civale 9/5/2023 Rays - Away Kutter Crawford Zach Eflin 9/6/2023 Rays - Away James Paxton Tyler Glasnow 9/8/2023 Orioles - Home Tanner Houck Cole Irvin

