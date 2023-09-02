How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
The Boston Red Sox and Adam Duvall ready for the second of a three-game series against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium.
Red Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 15th in MLB action with 160 total home runs.
- Boston ranks sixth in baseball, slugging .437.
- The Red Sox are third in MLB with a .264 batting average.
- Boston is the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (667 total).
- The Red Sox rank fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.1 times per game to rank ninth in MLB.
- Boston's pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Boston's 4.54 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.351).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tanner Houck (3-8 with a 4.93 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went four innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Houck is looking to record his fourth quality start of the year.
- Houck has put together 11 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.
- So far he has allowed one or more earned runs in each of his appearances.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/27/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-4
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Caleb Ferguson
|8/28/2023
|Astros
|L 13-5
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Cristian Javier
|8/29/2023
|Astros
|L 6-2
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|J.P. France
|8/30/2023
|Astros
|L 7-4
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Framber Valdez
|9/1/2023
|Royals
|L 13-2
|Away
|James Paxton
|Jordan Lyles
|9/2/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Alec Marsh
|9/3/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Zack Greinke
|9/4/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Aaron Civale
|9/5/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Zach Eflin
|9/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Cole Irvin
