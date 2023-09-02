Saturday's game features the Boston Red Sox (69-66) and the Kansas City Royals (42-94) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 2.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Tanner Houck (3-8, 4.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Alec Marsh (0-7, 5.47 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 9-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Red Sox have won 31, or 51.7%, of the 60 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Boston has won seven of its 14 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 667 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule