Rafael Devers vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rafael Devers -- .195 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the mound, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Explore More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in total hits (129) this season while batting .265 with 57 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 59th in batting average, 45th in on base percentage, and 19th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.
- In 63.0% of his games this year (80 of 127), Devers has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (30.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 19.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Devers has picked up an RBI in 41.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 45.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.8%.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|61
|.271
|AVG
|.260
|.348
|OBP
|.331
|.470
|SLG
|.536
|28
|XBH
|29
|11
|HR
|18
|43
|RBI
|46
|43/25
|K/BB
|61/22
|1
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.15 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (176 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Royals will send Marsh (0-7) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 0-7 with a 5.47 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 49 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.47, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .262 against him.
