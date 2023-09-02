Rafael Devers -- .195 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the mound, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in total hits (129) this season while batting .265 with 57 extra-base hits.

He ranks 59th in batting average, 45th in on base percentage, and 19th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.

In 63.0% of his games this year (80 of 127), Devers has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (30.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 19.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has picked up an RBI in 41.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 45.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.8%.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 61 .271 AVG .260 .348 OBP .331 .470 SLG .536 28 XBH 29 11 HR 18 43 RBI 46 43/25 K/BB 61/22 1 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings