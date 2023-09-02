The Florida International Panthers (0-1) host the FCS Maine Black Bears on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The Panthers are favored, by 14.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 46.5 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida International vs. Maine matchup in this article.

Maine vs. Florida International Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Maine vs. Florida International Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida International Moneyline Maine Moneyline BetMGM Florida International (-14.5) 46.5 -750 +475 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings Florida International (-14.5) 46.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Maine went 7-4-0 ATS last year.

The Black Bears were an underdog by 14.5 points or more three times last year, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Florida International put together a 5-7-0 ATS record last year.

