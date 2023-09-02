Luis Urías vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Urias -- with a slugging percentage of .452 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the mound, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias is batting .180 with four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- Urias has gotten a hit in 16 of 38 games this year (42.1%), including four multi-hit games (10.5%).
- Looking at the 38 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (7.9%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.7% of his games this season, Urias has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 13 of 38 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|.184
|AVG
|.111
|.295
|OBP
|.250
|.211
|SLG
|.222
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|1
|10/5
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.15).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 176 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Marsh gets the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 0-7 with a 5.47 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.47 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .262 to his opponents.
