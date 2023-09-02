Justin Turner, with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the mound, September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is hitting .285 with 27 doubles, 22 home runs and 44 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 17th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

Turner has picked up a hit in 87 of 122 games this year, with multiple hits 40 times.

In 21 games this season, he has gone deep (17.2%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).

Turner has had at least one RBI in 45.9% of his games this season (56 of 122), with two or more RBI 22 times (18.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 61 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 59 .306 AVG .260 .363 OBP .345 .496 SLG .470 25 XBH 24 11 HR 11 43 RBI 44 38/18 K/BB 47/26 1 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings