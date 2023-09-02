Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .559 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the hill, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .252 with 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.

Wong has picked up a hit in 56 of 98 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

In 7.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Wong has had at least one RBI in 23.5% of his games this year (23 of 98), with more than one RBI nine times (9.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 39 games this season (39.8%), including nine multi-run games (9.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 48 .278 AVG .224 .333 OBP .276 .438 SLG .382 15 XBH 18 5 HR 3 19 RBI 14 51/11 K/BB 60/10 5 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings