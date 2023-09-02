Adam Duvall vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Adam Duvall (1.056 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is hitting .274 with 22 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 20 walks.
- Duvall has had a hit in 43 of 70 games this season (61.4%), including multiple hits 20 times (28.6%).
- In 17 games this year, he has homered (24.3%, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Duvall has picked up an RBI in 42.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 44.3% of his games this season (31 of 70), with two or more runs five times (7.1%).
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.305
|AVG
|.239
|.363
|OBP
|.308
|.641
|SLG
|.530
|23
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|19
|44/11
|K/BB
|34/9
|1
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.15 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (176 total, 1.3 per game).
- Marsh (0-7) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He has a 5.47 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.47, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .262 against him.
