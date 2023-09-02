On Saturday, Adam Duvall (1.056 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is hitting .274 with 22 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 20 walks.

Duvall has had a hit in 43 of 70 games this season (61.4%), including multiple hits 20 times (28.6%).

In 17 games this year, he has homered (24.3%, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate).

Duvall has picked up an RBI in 42.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 44.3% of his games this season (31 of 70), with two or more runs five times (7.1%).

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .305 AVG .239 .363 OBP .308 .641 SLG .530 23 XBH 18 10 HR 8 31 RBI 19 44/11 K/BB 34/9 1 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings