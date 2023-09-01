The Connecticut Sun (25-11) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to take on the New York Liberty (28-7) on Friday, September 1 at Barclays Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.

The Sun head into this contest on the heels of an 84-74 win over the Mercury on Thursday.

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4 Bernadett Hatar Out Return To Play Protocols 1.6 1.0 0.2

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 3.3 1.7 1.3

Sun vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Sun Player Leaders

Alyssa Thomas tops the Sun in rebounding (10.0 per game) and assists (8.1), and produces 15.8 points. She also posts 1.8 steals (third in the league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

DeWanna Bonner is No. 1 on the Sun in scoring (17.9 points per game) and assists (2.1), and averages 5.6 rebounds. She also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Sun receive 12.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Tiffany Hayes.

Natisha Hiedeman gives the Sun 8.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. She also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Rebecca Allen gives the Sun 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. She also delivers 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocked shots (ninth in WNBA).

Sun vs. Liberty Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -7.5 162.5

