When the Boston Red Sox (69-65) and Kansas City Royals (41-94) meet in the series opener at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, September 1, James Paxton will get the nod for the Red Sox, while the Royals will send Jordan Lyles to the mound. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +150 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (7-4, 3.99 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (3-15, 6.32 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 59 times and won 31, or 52.5%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 7-6 record (winning 53.8% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Boston.

In the last 10 games, the Red Sox were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only twice, and they lost both games.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total nine times.

The Royals have been victorious in 36, or 30.8%, of the 117 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win 12 times in 54 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Red Sox vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+115) Trevor Story 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Connor Wong 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185)

Red Sox Futures Odds

