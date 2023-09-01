How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 1
The Boston Red Sox and Adam Duvall will square off against the Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.
Red Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox are 14th in MLB action with 159 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Boston's .438 slugging percentage is sixth-best in baseball.
- The Red Sox's .264 batting average is third-best in MLB.
- Boston scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (665 total, five per game).
- The Red Sox's .331 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-best average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- Boston has the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
- The Red Sox average MLB's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.343).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- James Paxton (7-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Paxton enters this outing with eight quality starts under his belt this season.
- Paxton will try to pick up his 14th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance.
- In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/26/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-5
|Home
|James Paxton
|Julio Urías
|8/27/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-4
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Caleb Ferguson
|8/28/2023
|Astros
|L 13-5
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Cristian Javier
|8/29/2023
|Astros
|L 6-2
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|J.P. France
|8/30/2023
|Astros
|L 7-4
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Framber Valdez
|9/1/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Jordan Lyles
|9/2/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|-
|9/3/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Zack Greinke
|9/4/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Aaron Civale
|9/5/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Zach Eflin
|9/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|-
