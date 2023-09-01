On Friday, Luis Urias (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias is batting .183 with four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

In 16 of 37 games this year (43.2%) Urias has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (10.8%).

He has homered in 8.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In nine games this season (24.3%), Urias has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 12 of 37 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 5 .184 AVG .313 .295 OBP .476 .211 SLG .750 1 XBH 3 0 HR 2 2 RBI 9 10/5 K/BB 3/4 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings