Luis Urías vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Luis Urias (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Urías? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias is batting .183 with four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- In 16 of 37 games this year (43.2%) Urias has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (10.8%).
- He has homered in 8.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In nine games this season (24.3%), Urias has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 12 of 37 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|5
|.184
|AVG
|.313
|.295
|OBP
|.476
|.211
|SLG
|.750
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|9
|10/5
|K/BB
|3/4
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.17 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (175 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lyles (3-15) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 6.32 ERA in 142 1/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw three innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 6.32 ERA ranks 54th, 1.300 WHIP ranks 39th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 51st.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.