The Phoenix Mercury (9-26), on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, will try to break a six-game losing skid when visiting the Connecticut Sun (24-11). This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Sun vs. Mercury matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS

Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Mercury Betting Trends

The Sun have compiled a 19-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Mercury have won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 22 times.

Connecticut has not covered the spread when favored by 12.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Phoenix has covered the spread once this season (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

A total of 19 out of the Sun's 34 games this season have gone over the point total.

The Mercury and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 34 times this season.

