Sun vs. Mercury: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Phoenix Mercury (9-26), on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, will try to break a six-game losing skid when visiting the Connecticut Sun (24-11). This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Sun vs. Mercury matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Sun vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Sun vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-12.5)
|155.5
|-1000
|+625
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Sun (-12.5)
|156.5
|-899
|+500
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Sun (-12.5)
|-
|-900
|+550
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Sun vs. Mercury Betting Trends
- The Sun have compiled a 19-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Mercury have won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 22 times.
- Connecticut has not covered the spread when favored by 12.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Phoenix has covered the spread once this season (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.
- A total of 19 out of the Sun's 34 games this season have gone over the point total.
- The Mercury and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 34 times this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.