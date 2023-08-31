As of August 31 the New England Patriots' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +6600, put them 20th in the league.

Watch the Patriots this season on Fubo!

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +800

+800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New England Betting Insights

New England won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.

Patriots games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

New England ranked 26th in total offense (314.6 yards per game) and eighth in total defense (322 yards allowed per game) last season.

Last year the Patriots were 4-4 at home and 4-5 away.

As underdogs, New England picked up just one win (1-7) versus its 7-1 record when favored.

The Patriots were 3-3 in the AFC East and 6-6 in the AFC overall.

Patriots Impact Players

On the ground, Rhamondre Stevenson had five touchdowns and 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Stevenson scored one touchdown, with 69 receptions for 421 yards.

Click here to read about Stevenson's 2023 fantasy outlook!

Mac Jones threw for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), completing 65.2% of his throws, with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games.

On the ground, Jones scored one touchdown and accumulated 102 yards.

Should you draft Jones in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!

On the ground for the Cowboys a season ago, Ezekiel Elliott scored 12 touchdowns a season ago and picked up 876 yards (58.4 per game).

Is Elliott worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!

In the passing game for the Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster scored three TDs, hauling in 78 balls for 933 yards (58.3 per game).

Click here to learn more about Smith-Schuster's 2023 fantasy value!

On defense last year, Matthew Judon helped lead the charge with 60 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 16 games.

Bet on Patriots to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +800 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2500 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1800 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1500 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +900 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2500 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +15000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2500 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +6000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +4500 17 December 31 @ Bills - +900 18 January 7 Jets - +1800

Odds are current as of August 31 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.