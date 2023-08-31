Thursday's WNBA slate includes DeWanna Bonner's Connecticut Sun (24-11) hosting the Phoenix Mercury (9-26) at Mohegan Sun Arena. The game tips off at 7:00 PM ET.

Connecticut prevailed by a final score of 83-68 in its last game against Los Angeles. Leading the way on offense for the Sun was Alyssa Thomas, who wound up with 14 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals. Rebecca Allen posted 14 points and three steals. With Sug Sutton leading the team with 20 points and five assists, Phoenix ended up losing to Atlanta 94-76 in their last game.

Sun vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-1200 to win)

Sun (-1200 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+750 to win)

Mercury (+750 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-12.5)

Sun (-12.5) What's the over/under?: 156.5

156.5 When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS

Sun Season Stats

The Sun are putting up 83.1 points per game this year (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really shined on defense, ceding just 78.8 points per game (best).

So far this season, Connecticut is averaging 33.8 rebounds per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) and allowing 34.3 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Sun have been piling up assists in 2023, ranking third-best in the WNBA with 20.9 assists per game.

In terms of turnovers, it's been a dominant stretch for Connecticut, who is averaging 12.3 turnovers per game (second-best in WNBA) and forcing 15 turnovers per contest (second-best).

With 7.1 treys per game, the Sun rank sixth in the WNBA. They sport a 35.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks fourth in the league.

Connecticut is thriving in terms of defending against three-pointers, as it ranks best in the league in three-pointers allowed (6.5 per game) and best in three-point percentage allowed (30.9%).

Sun Home/Away Splits

So far in the 2023 campaign, the Sun score 3.7 more points per home game on average than on the road (85.1 at home, 81.4 on the road), and are also conceding 3.1 more points per home game compared to road games (80.5 at home, 77.4 on the road).

At home, Connecticut averages 34.9 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to grab 33.9, while on the road it averages 32.8 per game and allows 34.6.

On average, the Sun collect more assists at home than they do on the road (22.1 at home, 19.9 on the road). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen Connecticut turn the ball over less at home (12.3 per game) than on the road (12.4). It has forced more turnovers at home (15.3 per game) than on the road (14.7).

The Sun make 0.3 more three-pointers when playing at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (6.9). They also shoot a better percentage at home (35.8% in home games compared to 35.1% on the road).

This year, Connecticut is averaging 6.3 three-pointers conceded per game at home and 6.7 on the road (conceding 31.3% shooting from distance in home games compared to 30.7% on the road).

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sun have gone 19-5 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 79.2% of those games).

The Sun have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -1200 or shorter.

Against the spread, Connecticut is 19-15-0 this season.

Connecticut is winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites this season.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Sun's implied win probability is 92.3%.

