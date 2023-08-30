Triston Casas vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Astros.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has 97 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .363.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 74th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 30th in slugging.
- In 59.0% of his games this season (69 of 117), Casas has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (21.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 20 games this season, he has homered (17.1%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Casas has had an RBI in 35 games this season (29.9%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (13.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this year (41.9%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|58
|.275
|AVG
|.241
|.404
|OBP
|.321
|.500
|SLG
|.467
|21
|XBH
|20
|9
|HR
|12
|27
|RBI
|26
|48/40
|K/BB
|62/22
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.93 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- Valdez will aim to claim his 10th win when he gets the start for the Astros, his 26th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 3.40 ERA and 159 strikeouts through 161 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went seven scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- The 29-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.40), 11th in WHIP (1.107), and 26th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
