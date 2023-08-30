After hitting .171 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Trevor Story and the Boston Red Sox take on the Houston Astros (who will start Framber Valdez) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story has five doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .194.

Story has recorded a hit in eight of 18 games this season (44.4%), including four multi-hit games (22.2%).

He has homered in one of 18 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Story has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least once four times this season (22.2%), including one multi-run game.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 .256 AVG .121 .293 OBP .171 .436 SLG .152 5 XBH 1 1 HR 0 2 RBI 1 14/2 K/BB 13/2 4 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings