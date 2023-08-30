The Boston Red Sox (69-64) will look for continued power from a slugger on a roll against the Houston Astros (76-58) on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park. Adam Duvall is riding a four-game homer streak.

The Astros will give the ball to Framber Valdez (9-9, 3.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Kutter Crawford (6-6, 3.56 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (9-9, 3.40 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (6-6, 3.56 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

The Red Sox are sending Crawford (6-6) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 101 strikeouts over 101 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

In 25 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 3.56 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .222 to opposing hitters.

Crawford is looking to pick up his third quality start of the season in this matchup.

Crawford will try to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging four frames per outing).

In seven of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

The Astros will send Valdez (9-9) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed seven innings without a run or hit allowed in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.40 ERA this season with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 25 games.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned 16 quality starts.

Valdez has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 29-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.40), 11th in WHIP (1.107), and 26th in K/9 (8.9).

