Player prop betting options for Kyle Tucker, Justin Turner and others are available in the Houston Astros-Boston Red Sox matchup at Fenway Park on Wednesday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Astros Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Turner Stats

Turner has 27 doubles, 22 home runs, 44 walks and 86 RBI (132 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .288/.358/.490 on the season.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 27 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 26 3-for-4 2 1 2 7 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has recorded 128 hits with 28 doubles, 29 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 88 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .267/.342/.507 so far this year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 24 2-for-5 1 0 3 2 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Valdez Stats

Framber Valdez (9-9) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 26th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 16 times in 25 starts this season.

Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 29-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.40), 11th in WHIP (1.107), and 26th in K/9 (8.9).

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Aug. 25 7.0 0 0 0 6 5 vs. Mariners Aug. 19 5.0 10 6 6 5 2 at Marlins Aug. 14 7.2 6 4 3 4 1 at Orioles Aug. 8 7.0 8 6 6 3 2 vs. Guardians Aug. 1 9.0 0 0 0 7 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has recorded 140 hits with 30 doubles, 26 home runs and 65 walks. He has driven in 97 runs with 26 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .294/.375/.520 on the year.

Tucker will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Aug. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 at Tigers Aug. 27 2-for-4 3 1 2 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 26 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Tigers Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 22 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 76 walks and 89 RBI (136 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashed .265/.365/.447 on the year.

Bregman takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 29 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Red Sox Aug. 28 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Aug. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Tigers Aug. 26 3-for-4 3 1 4 8 0 at Tigers Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

