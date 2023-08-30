As they try to secure the series sweep on Wednesday, August 30, Framber Valdez will take the hill for the Houston Astros (76-58) as they take on the Boston Red Sox (69-64), who will counter with Kutter Crawford. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Red Sox have +115 odds to upset. The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 10 runs.

Red Sox vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (9-9, 3.40 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (6-6, 3.56 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 92 games this season and won 53 (57.6%) of those contests.

The Astros have gone 39-26 (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times.

The Red Sox have come away with 35 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win 22 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 9-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Adam Duvall 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (-105) Rob Refsnyder 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+165) Trevor Story 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+130) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 18th 4th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.