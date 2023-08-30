How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 30
Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers will be among the stars on display when the Houston Astros play the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox's 159 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.
- Boston ranks fifth in the majors with a .439 team slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .265 team batting average.
- Boston has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball this season with 661.
- The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .331.
- The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.
- Boston averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.
- Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.45 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.340 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox will hand the ball to Kutter Crawford (6-6) for his 18th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- He has earned a quality start two times in 17 starts this season.
- Crawford has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 25 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/25/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-4
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Lance Lynn
|8/26/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-5
|Home
|James Paxton
|Julio Urías
|8/27/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-4
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Caleb Ferguson
|8/28/2023
|Astros
|L 13-5
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Cristian Javier
|8/29/2023
|Astros
|L 6-2
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|J.P. France
|8/30/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Framber Valdez
|9/1/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Jordan Lyles
|9/2/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|-
|9/3/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Zack Greinke
|9/4/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Aaron Civale
|9/5/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Zach Eflin
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.