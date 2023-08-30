Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers will be among the stars on display when the Houston Astros play the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 159 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.

Boston ranks fifth in the majors with a .439 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .265 team batting average.

Boston has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball this season with 661.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .331.

The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

Boston averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.45 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.340 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Kutter Crawford (6-6) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has earned a quality start two times in 17 starts this season.

Crawford has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Dodgers L 7-4 Home Kutter Crawford Lance Lynn 8/26/2023 Dodgers W 8-5 Home James Paxton Julio Urías 8/27/2023 Dodgers L 7-4 Home Tanner Houck Caleb Ferguson 8/28/2023 Astros L 13-5 Home Chris Sale Cristian Javier 8/29/2023 Astros L 6-2 Home Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/30/2023 Astros - Home Kutter Crawford Framber Valdez 9/1/2023 Royals - Away James Paxton Jordan Lyles 9/2/2023 Royals - Away Tanner Houck - 9/3/2023 Royals - Away Chris Sale Zack Greinke 9/4/2023 Rays - Away Brayan Bello Aaron Civale 9/5/2023 Rays - Away Kutter Crawford Zach Eflin

