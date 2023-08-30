On Wednesday, Rafael Devers (.302 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 128 hits, which leads Boston hitters this season, while batting .267 with 57 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 54th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Devers has picked up a hit in 79 of 125 games this year, with multiple hits 39 times.

He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games this year, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Devers has an RBI in 52 of 125 games this year, with multiple RBI in 22 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 46.4% of his games this season (58 of 125), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 60 .275 AVG .259 .353 OBP .331 .478 SLG .539 28 XBH 29 11 HR 18 42 RBI 46 43/25 K/BB 59/22 1 SB 1

