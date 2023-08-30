Alex Verdugo vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Verdugo -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on August 30 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Astros.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is batting .277 with 33 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 42 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 28th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.
- Verdugo has had a hit in 80 of 118 games this season (67.8%), including multiple hits 37 times (31.4%).
- Looking at the 118 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (10.2%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Verdugo has an RBI in 36 of 118 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 49.2% of his games this year (58 of 118), with two or more runs 14 times (11.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|57
|.296
|AVG
|.257
|.361
|OBP
|.321
|.486
|SLG
|.394
|30
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|24
|36/21
|K/BB
|41/21
|2
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros will send Valdez (9-9) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-9 with a 3.40 ERA and 159 strikeouts through 161 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when the left-hander went seven scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.40), 11th in WHIP (1.107), and 26th in K/9 (8.9) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.