The Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas, who went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI last time out, battle Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .256 with 18 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 60 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

Casas has picked up a hit in 68 of 116 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.

Looking at the 116 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (17.2%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Casas has picked up an RBI in 30.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.9%.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 58 .272 AVG .241 .397 OBP .321 .500 SLG .467 21 XBH 20 9 HR 12 27 RBI 26 47/38 K/BB 62/22 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings