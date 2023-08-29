Tuesday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (69-63) and Houston Astros (75-58) matching up at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on August 29.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Brayan Bello (10-7, 3.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Astros will counter with J.P. France (9-5, 3.51 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored just once and lost that contest.

In each of its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over in all of them.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have won 31, or 53.4%, of the 58 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Boston has won 25 of its 42 games, or 59.5%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boston has scored 659 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Red Sox's 4.45 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule