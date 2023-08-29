Justin Turner vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Justin Turner and his .444 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (83 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Houston Astros and Jose Urquidy on August 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner leads Boston in OBP (.361) this season, fueled by 132 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.
- In 86 of 119 games this season (72.3%) Turner has had a hit, and in 40 of those games he had more than one (33.6%).
- He has homered in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 45.4% of his games this year, Turner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 61 games this season, with multiple runs 14 times.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|58
|.313
|AVG
|.265
|.370
|OBP
|.351
|.508
|SLG
|.479
|25
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|11
|41
|RBI
|44
|38/18
|K/BB
|46/26
|1
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Astros have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 162 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- The Astros are sending Urquidy (2-3) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.21 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was in relief on Monday when the right-hander tossed four innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.21, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .283 against him.
