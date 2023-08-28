Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (69-62) will host Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (74-58) at Fenway Park on Monday, August 28, with a start time of 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Astros (+110). The over/under is 10 runs for this contest.

Red Sox vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale - BOS (5-3, 4.68 ERA) vs Cristian Javier - HOU (9-2, 4.52 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Red Sox and Astros matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Red Sox (-135), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Red Sox are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.41 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Rafael Devers get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won 31 out of the 57 games, or 54.4%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Red Sox have a record of 18-15 (54.5%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Boston.

Over the last 10 games, the Red Sox were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just one time, a game they won.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to go over the total each time.

The Astros have come away with 18 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Astros have a mark of 7-8 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have not installed the Astros as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Red Sox vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adam Duvall 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+120) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Justin Turner 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Trevor Story 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 18th 4th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

